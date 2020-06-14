103 Apartments for rent in Moore, OK with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.

1 Unit Available
1000 N Windermere
1000 North Windemere Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1435 sqft
Awesome In Moore !!! - GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Moore features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Office, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups,

1 Unit Available
1320 Sequoyah Street
1320 Sequoyah Avenue, Moore, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
944 sqft
Nice Half Duplex! Features: Walking Distance to Winding Creek Elementary and 12th Street Park which has a new adjoining Dog Park.

1 Unit Available
1104 Gale Avenue
1104 Gale, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
970 sqft
This Home is Beautiful! Built with Comfort and Quality in Every Room. Featuring a Vastly Open & Fully Functional Floor Plan w/ 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms.
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5420084)
$
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
14 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Southern Hills
33 Units Available
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
950 sqft
Our leasing office is open for in-person tours! Call today to schedule a tour! Brickell Apartments has newly renovated apartments! Our beautifully remodeled apartment homes offer a modern look and feel with upgraded cabinets, granite-style

1 Unit Available
721 Nebraska St
721 Nebraska Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bathroom Home for Lease in Norman Close to OU Campus!!! - Conveniently located close to the OU campus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home features, hard wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and a large backyard.

1 Unit Available
4011 Sam Gordon
4011 Sam Gordon Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2545 sqft
4011 Sam Gordon Available 07/01/20 Brookhaven Home for Rent - This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.

Brandywine
1 Unit Available
1121 SW 132nd Street
1121 Southwest 132nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1633 sqft
Move-in Ready Home Available Now!! Wood floors throughout except for bedrooms. Granite counters. Clean home and great schools! No pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
428 Elmcrest Drive
428 Elmcrest Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1392 sqft
Welcome to 428 Elmcrest! This home features a spacious three bedroom, two full baths, and a two car garage with an in-ground storm shelter.

1 Unit Available
4706 Loch Lane
4706 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways.

Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
738 SW 30th Street
738 Southwest 30th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1443 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring neutral/modern paint colors, wood flooring in most rooms, ceiling fans, updated bathroom, and central heat and air. New range to be installed in the kitchen.

Parmelee
1 Unit Available
424 Southwest 63rd Street
424 Southwest 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1543 sqft
***$250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!*** Charming and updated 3 bed, 2 bathroom home! Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss out on this house! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet.

1 Unit Available
703 Terry Drive
703 Terry Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1392 sqft
Nice home that sits on a cul-de-sac right off Robinson. Central heat and air. Comes with Granite counter tops and ceramic tile. New carpet and vinyl wood flooring will be put in once vacant. 4th room is a garage conversion with its own bathroom.
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$809
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Moore, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

