2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moore, OK
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Sequoyah Street
1320 Sequoyah Avenue, Moore, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
944 sqft
Nice Half Duplex! Features: Walking Distance to Winding Creek Elementary and 12th Street Park which has a new adjoining Dog Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
6 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
29 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
22 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
824 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$860
1024 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
CEENA
11 Units Available
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
965 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$804
1057 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Hillcrest
11 Units Available
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$620
850 sqft
Our leasing office is OPEN effective 5/8/2020 for in-person tours! We are still committed to Social Distancing. Call today to schedule a tour! Planning to visit? Some things you need to know prior to your visit.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
62 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Southern Hills
33 Units Available
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
950 sqft
Our leasing office is open for in-person tours! Call today to schedule a tour! Brickell Apartments has newly renovated apartments! Our beautifully remodeled apartment homes offer a modern look and feel with upgraded cabinets, granite-style
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Silk Stocking
1 Unit Available
1201 North Crawford Avenue
1201 North Crawford Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
898 sqft
Great 2 bed, 1 bath home near downtown Norman! - Ideally located near the center of Norman! Just off of Robinson, this 2 bed/1 bath home has easy access to OU, shopping, entertainment and all that Norman has to offer. Available 11 June 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
22 SW 24th St #4
22 Southwest 24th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN OKC! 2 BED/1 BATH! ALL BILLS PAID! - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent Rent $795/Month - Deposit $495 ALL BILLS PAID No yard, Window unit, All electric PETS NOT ALLOWED Please TEXT Mr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 Kansas St
508 Kansas Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
Cute 2 bedroom home in central Norman - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Norman. Minutes away from downtown Norman, restaurants and shopping. Hardwood and laminate throughout house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9902 Larkspur Ln.
9902 Larkspur Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
9902 Larkspur Ln.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Nebraska St
721 Nebraska Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bathroom Home for Lease in Norman Close to OU Campus!!! - Conveniently located close to the OU campus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home features, hard wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and a large backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Original Townsite
1 Unit Available
523 E Main Street
523 East Main Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1144 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" This property can be shown with Face Time or on site. Within walking distance of downtown Norman, restaurants and shopping. Recently remodeled unit with a cute kitchen with beautiful cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Original Townsite
1 Unit Available
516 E Eufaula Street
516 East Eufaula Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
This property can either be shown with Face Time or on site. A very cute 2 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, electric cook stove, and dishwasher. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room.
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
4706 Loch Lane
4706 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways.
