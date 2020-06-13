Apartment List
/
OK
/
moore
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Moore, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1104 Gale Avenue
1104 Gale, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
970 sqft
This Home is Beautiful! Built with Comfort and Quality in Every Room. Featuring a Vastly Open & Fully Functional Floor Plan w/ 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
617 SW 8th Street
617 Southwest 8th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1551 sqft
3 Year Old Home with Storm Shelter located Directly Behind the New Warren Theatre in Moore with Easy Access to Retail, Restaurants, Walk to Little River Park / Splash Pad and More! The Large Storm Shelter is Located in the Backyard! Features: 3

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
513 Beechwood Way
513 Beechwood Way, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1558 sqft
5 Year Old Home That Backs Up to a Creek and Veterans Memorial Park! This Home is also Walking Distance to Heritage Trails Elementary and Highland East Jr. High with Easy Access to I-35 and Tinker Air Force Base.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1202 SW 23rd St
1202 SW 23rd St, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1638 sqft
1202 SW 23rd St Available 07/10/20 Charming Three Bedroom Home in Moore! - All major appliances include Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Built In Dishwasher & Microwave && Washer/dryer in unit The neighborhood features a community playground.
Results within 1 mile of Moore

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burntwood Mobile Home
1 Unit Available
9608 Lauren Dr
9608 Lauren Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1328 sqft
9608 Lauren Dr Available 07/13/20 Charming Home In Moore With Storm Shelter & Open Floorplan! - You will love this 3 bedrooms 2 bath home situated on a large .15 acre lot with the backyard backing up and direct access to the community playground.
Results within 5 miles of Moore
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
CEENA
10 Units Available
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$555
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$764
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5420084)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8421 Bigwood Drive
8421 Bigwood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1053 sqft
Ready now! Clean 3/2/2 brick home close to I-240 and Sooner Rd! Corner fireplace, covered patio updated vinyl-clad windows. 12-month lease One dog under 30 pounds allowed subject to owner approval.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4101 Drawbridge Lane
4101 Drawbridge Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1873 sqft
We can show this property either with Face Time or can meet you on site. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the west side of Norman with easy access to I-35. Living room has a corner fireplace with a beautiful bookcase.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
428 Elmcrest Drive
428 Elmcrest Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1392 sqft
Welcome to 428 Elmcrest! This home features a spacious three bedroom, two full baths, and a two car garage with an in-ground storm shelter.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mayfield
1 Unit Available
10201 Buccaneer Drive
10201 Buccaneer Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1373 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a HUGE fenced back yard with patio, workshop, and extra storage building. Quiet cul-de-sac lot in great neighborhood. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3921 Brownwood Lane
3921 Brownwood Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1784 sqft
"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" We can either show this property on FaceTime or can meet you on site. A beautiful home with a large fenced in backyard. A covered porch that would be great for cookouts or just relaxing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3837 Ives Way
3837 Ives Way, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1720 sqft
Location, Location, Location, this patio home is located just west of I-35 and walking distance to restaurants, bars and shopping! Large cul de sac lot. Master bedroom down, granite counters and tile floors in the kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
Cambridge Park
1 Unit Available
6028 SE 82nd Place
6028 Southeast 82nd Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
This is a beautiful 3br, 2bth 1600sq home that brings indoor living outdoors with a beautiful paver patio and a redwood pergola. The backyard spans 3 yards of adjacent houses. The yard is fertilized every 6 wks and the cost is covered by the owner.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4217 Spiva Dr
4217 Spiva Drive, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$965
1500 sqft
Rare 4 Bedroom - Near Tinker! - 4 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms New flooring throughout refreshed kitchen- painted cabinets pantry dishwasher new gas range laundry room huge living area lots of ceiling fans central heat & air patio fenced yard No Pets
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Moore, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moore renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Moore 2 BedroomsMoore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoore 3 BedroomsMoore Accessible ApartmentsMoore Apartments with Balcony
Moore Apartments with GarageMoore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoore Apartments with ParkingMoore Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Moore Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoore Furnished ApartmentsMoore Pet Friendly PlacesMoore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University