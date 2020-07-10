/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
85 Apartments for rent in Moore, OK with washer-dryer
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Ridgeway Dr
1320 Ridgeway Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1347 sqft
1320 Ridgeway Dr Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous Home with Storm Cellar, Workshop & Fenced Yard!!! - Gorgeous Home with Storm Cellar, Workshop & Fenced Yard!!! This cozy home is defined by its modern beauty with lots of attention to detail in this one!
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Gale Avenue
1104 Gale, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
970 sqft
This Home is Beautiful! Built with Comfort and Quality in Every Room. Featuring a Vastly Open & Fully Functional Floor Plan w/ 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1205 SW 22nd Street
1205 Southwest 22nd Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
REAL BEAUTY IN MOORE...A MUST SEE.....REMODELED... BUILT IN 1998 WITH APPROX 1120 S/F OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE w WOOD MANTLE, NEWER WOOD LOOK VYNAL FLOORING, NEWER CEILING FAN.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
2508 Southeast 11th Street
2508 Southeast 11th Street, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,520
1730 sqft
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood close to parks. Neighborhood has a pool and playground. Beautiful open kitchen with pantry storage and dining area. Spacious backyard is great for any kids to run around in or for entertaining.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard
521 Whispering Oaks Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1550 sqft
5 Year Old Home That is about 1 Block from Veterans Memorial Park with Playground and Walking Trails! Also walk a few Blocks to Apple Creek Elementary and Highland East Jr. High with Easy Access to I-35 and Tinker Air Force Base.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
617 SW 8th Street
617 Southwest 8th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1551 sqft
3 Year Old Home with Storm Shelter located Directly Behind the New Warren Theatre in Moore with Easy Access to Retail, Restaurants, Walk to Little River Park / Splash Pad and More! The Large Storm Shelter is Located in the Backyard! Features: 3
1 of 14
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
849 Cardan Way
849 Cardan Place, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1382 sqft
Three Bedroom Home with Storm Shelter! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, two garage home with an in ground storm shelter in the backyard. The home features stained concrete floors, an open layout and large bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Moore
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
14704 S Harvey Avenue
14704 South Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1597 sqft
4 Year Old Home That Is On a Cul-De-Sac and Only About 1 Block Away From The New Briarwood Elementary School! Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1597 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
113 SW 148th Street
113 Southwest 148th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1550 sqft
5 Year Old Home Located only a few blocks from the New Briarwood Elementary and It Backs Up to An Open Field So There are No Immediate Neighbors Behind! Features: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
508 SW 124th Place
508 Southwest 124th Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1798 sqft
Wonderful home in gated community. No mowing as this is taken care of for you. Ensuite bedroom down with full bath. 2 bedrooms up with access to a full bath featuring a tub, shower, and double sink.
Results within 5 miles of Moore
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
34 Units Available
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$752
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,040
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$855
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1276 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
62 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
8 Units Available
CEENA
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$823
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
8 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$605
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
824 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
416 23rd Ave NE
416 23rd Avenue Northeast, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
416 23rd Ave NE Available 07/15/20 Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Available 15 July. - Nice home in convenient location. 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage. Kitchen has smooth top range, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4544 SE 81st Street
4544 SE 81st St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Close to Highways + Close to Community! - This home is located in Sunny Pointe At I-240 and Sunnylane.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Frolich Meadows Estates
5020 Avion Court
5020 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
975 sqft
5020 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close To Tinker AFB - Lawncare included! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
721 Nebraska St
721 Nebraska Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bathroom Home for Lease in Norman Close to OU Campus!!! - Conveniently located close to the OU campus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home features, hard wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and a large backyard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Original Townsite
630 East Comanche Street
630 East Comanche Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
668 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath house with tons of character! Ravishing remodeled kitchen and new floors! Even comes with a stackable washer and dryer with this property! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet.
Similar Pages
Moore 1 BedroomsMoore 2 BedroomsMoore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoore 3 BedroomsMoore Apartments with Balcony
Moore Apartments with GarageMoore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoore Apartments with ParkingMoore Apartments with PoolMoore Apartments with Washer-Dryer