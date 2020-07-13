/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
215 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Moore, OK
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
787 SW 13th St
787 SW 13th St, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
Moore Duplex * 3/2/2 * Community Park & Splash Pad * Contact Below - Cute 3 bed 2 bed 2 car garage duplex in Moore. This home comes with a complete kitchen appliance package. Full size refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Breakfast bar.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 Ridgeway Dr
1320 Ridgeway Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1347 sqft
1320 Ridgeway Dr Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous Home with Storm Cellar, Workshop & Fenced Yard!!! - Gorgeous Home with Storm Cellar, Workshop & Fenced Yard!!! This cozy home is defined by its modern beauty with lots of attention to detail in this one!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
939 W Main St
939 West Main Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
This home features 3 bed 1 bath 1150 sq ft. This property doesn't have a garage it's converted into a second living room. Spacious open floor plan, nice size bedrooms and closets and so much more! Pets allowed restrictions apply.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
246 Southeast 25th Street
246 Southeast 25th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1891 sqft
This great home just off Eastern, south of 19th street. This home had hard surface floors throughout. As you walk in you find a great open living room with the dining and kitchen just to the right.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard
521 Whispering Oaks Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1550 sqft
5 Year Old Home That is about 1 Block from Veterans Memorial Park with Playground and Walking Trails! Also walk a few Blocks to Apple Creek Elementary and Highland East Jr. High with Easy Access to I-35 and Tinker Air Force Base.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
814 Delmar Circle
814 Delmar Circle, Moore, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1062 sqft
Very Spacious! Nice Updated Duplex in Moore with 2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom & 1 Car Garage! Located on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Street this Half Duplex Features: Newer Carpet, New Interior Paint, New Light Fixtures, New Window Blinds, Security System,
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
617 SW 8th Street
617 Southwest 8th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1551 sqft
3 Year Old Home with Storm Shelter located Directly Behind the New Warren Theatre in Moore with Easy Access to Retail, Restaurants, Walk to Little River Park / Splash Pad and More! The Large Storm Shelter is Located in the Backyard! Features: 3
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
721 Lakecrest Drive
721 Lakecrest Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1626 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Moore has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
929 Astoria Avenue
929 Astoria Street, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 N Windermere
1000 North Windemere Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1435 sqft
Awesome In Moore !!! - GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Moore features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Office, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups,
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1808 North Gale Avenue
1808 Gale, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1312 sqft
Great 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Moore School District! Featuring a 2 car garage and storm shelter! Updated paint, carpet, and wood vinyl plank flooring. Indoor laundry room and additional pantry just off the kitchen area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1401 NE 9th St.
1401 Northeast 9th Street, Moore, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
984 sqft
1401 NE 9th St. Available 08/01/20 East Moore 2 Bed 1.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
709 Sweetgum St.
709 Sweetgum Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1275 sqft
709 Sweetgum St. Available 05/15/20 709 Sweetgum Street Moore, Ok. 73160 - 709 Sweetgum Stree, Moore, Ok.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
767 SW 13th
767 SW 13th St, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW Duplex * 3/2/2 * Check Out Our Specials - This brand new duplex has it all! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Open floor concept duplex has separate dining room and lots of natural light.
1 of 21
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3501 Phillips St
3501 Phillips Avenue, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1397 sqft
This home features 3 bed, 2 bath and a 2 car garage with 1,397 sq ft. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms and closet and much more! New flooring and fresh paint. Pets allowed restriction apply. *Move in special!!* No pro rate for March!
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
The Apples
3613 Ellis Ave
3613 Ellis Avenue, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1305 sqft
3613 Ellis Ave - Moore - Three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home with approximately 1300 square feet.
1 of 22
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
200 S. Bouziden Dr.
200 South Bouziden Drive, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1513 sqft
Move In Special – Don't pay rent until January 1! Wonderful, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in Moore School District! Featuring an attached 2 car garage, neutral colors, and white woodwork.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
805 Blue Ridge Rd.
805 Blue Ridge Road, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1550 sqft
805 BLUE RIDGE LOCATED IN MOORE - DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS HOME ANY WHERE EXCEPT WWW.HALLMARKOK.COM. THAT IS THE ACTUAL MANAGING COMPANY. ALL THE 3RD PARTY SITES SUCH AS ZILLOW, TRULIA AND SO ON ARE SCAMS.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1724 Parkway Dr.
1724 Parkway Drive, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2223 sqft
2 story , 4 bed, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Moore
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr
301 South Ranchwood Manor Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2028 sqft
301 S Ranchwood Manor Dr Available 08/14/20 Fabulous Home on Huge Corner Lot with Circle Driveway!!! - Fabulous Home on Huge Corner Lot with Circle Driveway!!! This Home is Extremely Spacious with 2 Living Rooms and 3 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms! The
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
14704 S Harvey Avenue
14704 South Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1597 sqft
4 Year Old Home That Is On a Cul-De-Sac and Only About 1 Block Away From The New Briarwood Elementary School! Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1597 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
113 SW 148th Street
113 Southwest 148th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1550 sqft
5 Year Old Home Located only a few blocks from the New Briarwood Elementary and It Backs Up to An Open Field So There are No Immediate Neighbors Behind! Features: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet.
Similar Pages
Moore 1 BedroomsMoore 2 BedroomsMoore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoore 3 BedroomsMoore Apartments with Balcony
Moore Apartments with GarageMoore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoore Apartments with ParkingMoore Apartments with PoolMoore Apartments with Washer-Dryer