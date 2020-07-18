All apartments in Broken Arrow
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

7905 S Dogwood Avenue

7905 S Dogwood Ave
Location

7905 S Dogwood Ave, Broken Arrow, OK 74011
Willow Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage with Formal dining room, Custom Cabinets with Granite tops, Extra large master closet. $1595 a month $ 1000 Deposit Sorry NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 S Dogwood Avenue have any available units?
7905 S Dogwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broken Arrow, OK.
What amenities does 7905 S Dogwood Avenue have?
Some of 7905 S Dogwood Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 S Dogwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7905 S Dogwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 S Dogwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7905 S Dogwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broken Arrow.
Does 7905 S Dogwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7905 S Dogwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 7905 S Dogwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 S Dogwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 S Dogwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 7905 S Dogwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7905 S Dogwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7905 S Dogwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 S Dogwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7905 S Dogwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 S Dogwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 S Dogwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
