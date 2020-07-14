All apartments in Broken Arrow
Find more places like Hillside at Madison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broken Arrow, OK
/
Hillside at Madison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Hillside at Madison

512 E Madison St · (918) 558-8032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Broken Arrow
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

512 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 E. Madison #508C · Avail. Aug 28

$599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 E. Madison #506D · Avail. Aug 21

$709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 502 E. Madison #502H · Avail. now

$709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside at Madison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Surety Bond fee based on credit & background
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Large Parking lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for every apartment

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillside at Madison have any available units?
Hillside at Madison has 3 units available starting at $599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hillside at Madison have?
Some of Hillside at Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside at Madison currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside at Madison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside at Madison pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillside at Madison is pet friendly.
Does Hillside at Madison offer parking?
Yes, Hillside at Madison offers parking.
Does Hillside at Madison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hillside at Madison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside at Madison have a pool?
No, Hillside at Madison does not have a pool.
Does Hillside at Madison have accessible units?
No, Hillside at Madison does not have accessible units.
Does Hillside at Madison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillside at Madison has units with dishwashers.
Does Hillside at Madison have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hillside at Madison has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Hillside at Madison?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St
Broken Arrow, OK 74134
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St
Broken Arrow, OK 74014

Similar Pages

Broken Arrow 1 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 Bedrooms
Broken Arrow Apartments under $800Broken Arrow Apartments with Parking
Broken Arrow Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OK
Sapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OK
Okemah, OKVinita, OKSand Springs, OKTahlequah, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity