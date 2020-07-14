Hillside at Madison

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Surety Bond fee based on credit & background
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Large Parking lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for every apartment