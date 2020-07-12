Apartment List
125 Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Broken Arrow apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$920
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Creek
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 6 at 11:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Ridge at Rose District
814 North 4th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$769
868 sqft
814 N 4th #B2 Available 07/17/20 ROSE DISTRICT! BA SCHOOLS! REMODELED INTERIORS! FREE LAUNDRY! - Gorgeous interiors are newly remodeled! We are located in the Rose District of Broken Arrow, next to the elementary school.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside at Madison in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
804 S 74th Street
804 South 74th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2757 sqft
Highlands at Forest Ridge!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with two living and two dining areas. Upstairs room is being completed as flex/bonus room. Kitchen opens to living room with vaulted ceiling and gas FP.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 South Ash Place
1618 South Ash Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
996 sqft
Newly Remodeled BA Beauty - Newly remodeled home featuring FULL granite countertops, all new stainless steal appliances and hardwood floors this home is sure to fly off the market! Text Gerardo at 918-308-9071 for more information! (RLNE4910935)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1506 E Roanoke Place
1506 E Roanoke Pl, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1882 sqft
Built 2018, Neighborhood Pool, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Fireplace, Open Floor plan, many Extras. $1595 monthly with $1000 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Eagles
20676 E 46th Street
20676 E 46th St S, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1525 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Neighborhood Pool, Custom Cabinets, New Carpet, Large Lot, Professionally landscaped, Walking distance to Liberty Elementary, $1495 a month with $1000 Deposit. Sorry NO PETS

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Springs
7905 S Dogwood Avenue
7905 S Dogwood Ave, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1812 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage with Formal dining room, Custom Cabinets with Granite tops, Extra large master closet. $1595 a month $ 1000 Deposit Sorry NO PETS.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Vandever Trails
1405 W San Antonio Street
1405 West San Antonio Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1996 sqft
Broken Arrow Rental! Close to schools and shopping. This beautiful, well maintained, and updated home is move in ready beginning mid-July.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
122 W Kent Street
122 West Kent Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1311 sqft
Lovely 4 bed/2 bath home in highly desirable Vandever. BA Schools! Updates thru-out include new wood look vinyl flooring, paint, newer carpet, white kitchen cabinets, some new privacy fence before 7/1. Over-sized garage has some tools tenant can use.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2505 East Princeton Street
2505 East Princeton Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
2505 East Princeton Street Available 07/27/20 Available 07/27 - Fantastic Broken Arrow property now up for rent - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath boasts a fully-fenced back yard, with a nice-sized kitchen and dining room, large den, and three great bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1101 W Decatur Place
1101 West Decatur Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1994 sqft
Summer is almost here dive into your own pool. Master down with his and her closets. 2 large bedrooms up with game room and office. Ready for you and your family.

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17410 E 43rd Pl
17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2612 W Yuma St
2612 W Yuma St, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1812 sqft
Introducing the Guthrie, one of the newest designs from Simmons Homes. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath plan has a sprawling living area with a huge, open kitchen, a fantastic outdoor living area with large covered patio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 South Cypress Avenue
1500 South Cypress Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
1500 South Cypress Avenue Available 07/24/20 OPEN HOUSE-July 11th, 11am-2pm. Lovely Union School near 91st & Garnett - Beautiful, quiet neighborhood. Union Schools with highly rated Anderson Elementary in the neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Broken Arrow
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$899
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
5801 North 34th Street
5801 N 34th St, Wagoner County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1215 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex in Broken Arrow school district. Open kitchen to living area, large pantry and lots of cabinet space. Pet friendly with restrictions, no aggressive breeds or cats will be allowed. A must see!!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1522 E Southpark Place
1522 E South Park Pl, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1758 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION, Built 2020, 3 Bedroom with Study 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Neighborhood pool.. Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Open floor plan, Gas Fireplace. $1950 monthly with $1950 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9933 S 85th East Avenue
9933 South 85th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Amazing family home in gated community! 4 bedrooms in gated Ridge Pointe Villas. Granite kitchen with center island & stainless appliances open to living area with gas log fireplace. Fridge/washer/dryer included but not warranted.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
20245 E. 36th PL
20245 E 36th Pl S, Wagoner County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1445 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow School District! - Spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, vaulted 9+ ceilings in living room, sunny dining area with window seat, french doors to patio, efficient kitchen, laundry room.
City Guide for Broken Arrow, OK

Glinda the good Witch in Wicked the Musical is home to Broken Arrow native, the classically-trained coloratura soprano Broadway and TV star, Kristin Chenowth.

Considered a suburb of Tulsa, Broken Arrow is a large city in its own right. The fourth-largest city in Oklahoma boasts more than 98,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Broken Arrow, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Broken Arrow apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

