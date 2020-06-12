/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:44 PM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$989
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4520 W. Tacoma Street
4520 West Tacoma Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Union Schools - Quiet Street! - Cute one-story brick. Kitchen open to living. Patio, doors open to all walk-in closets. Hard surface floors throughout. Plantation blinds, new Heat/Air, new Hot Water, new Roof. Cats not allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5803 N. 33rd Street
5803 N 33rd St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5811203)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stacey Lynn East
1 Unit Available
1923 West Toledo Ct
1923 West Toledo Court, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Zero Deposit Option Available - This spacious property has just been newly renovated and is ready to go! Perfectly located in Brentwood Subdivision in a quiet cul de sac.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2810 Pittsburg Street
2810 E Pittsburg St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1521 sqft
2810 Pittsburg Street Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Broken Arrow - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 14th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1521 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1209 South 29th Street
1209 South 29th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1512 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
804 S 74th Street
804 South 74th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2757 sqft
Highlands at Forest Ridge!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with two living and two dining areas. Upstairs room is being completed as flex/bonus room. Kitchen opens to living room with vaulted ceiling and gas FP.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
122 W Kent Street
122 West Kent Street, Broken Arrow, OK
Lovely 4 bed/2 bath home in highly desirable Vandever. BA Schools! Updates thru-out include new wood look vinyl flooring, paint, newer carpet, white kitchen cabinets, some new privacy fence before 7/1. Over-sized garage has some tools tenant can use.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2414 S Umbrella Place
2414 South Umbrella Place, Broken Arrow, OK
This home is in sparkling like new condition, two living areas down, master suite is down with separate whirlpool, walk-in shower, double lavs in both baths, half bath down, upstairs has 3 bedrooms, game room and a bonus room, open kitchen,
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Indian Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1206 Oakwood Dr
1206 Oakwood Drive, Broken Arrow, OK
Quiet and serene, this is our Ranch House on Oakwood. Indian Springs Estates is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You’ll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6308 S 1st Pl
6308 South 1st Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1484 sqft
Quiet and peaceful is this Home on South 1st Place. South Ridge Park is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You’ll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day. The covered back porch is a great place for reflection.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2402 W. Atlanta St.
2402 West Atlanta Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2402 W. Atlanta St. Available 06/01/20 Large Two Story In Broken Arrow - Oliver Middle School - Updated kitchen, private master bath, large back patio with cover. Short distance to neighborhood park. Two living areas, lots of space and charm.
1 of 9
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1101 W Decatur Place
1101 West Decatur Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1994 sqft
Summer is almost here dive into your own pool. Master down with his and her closets. 2 large bedrooms up with game room and office. Ready for you and your family.
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
4405 N. 33rd St.
4405 N 33rd St, Broken Arrow, OK
Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 house in Broken Arrow! This home has neutral paint throughout and new carpet. Great find for the price, this will not last!
1 of 7
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17410 E 43rd Pl
17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
Vandever
1 Unit Available
1902 W. Ithica St.
1902 West Ithica Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1139 sqft
Very nice home with clean paint and flooring throughout the house. Granite counters in all baths and kitchen counters. Newer light fixtures and windows. Great price for Broken Arrow!
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
415 E. Madison St.
415 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/415-e-madison-st-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
Results within 1 mile of Broken Arrow
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12829 E 133rd Street S
12829 East 133rd Street, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1624 sqft
BIXBY SCHOOLS! Three bedrooms all with walk-in closets and two baths. This home has been in process of being updated with new paint, carpeting, granite and SS appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10539 S 90th East Avenue
10539 South 90th East Avenue, Bixby, OK
Lovely Stone/Stucco Home Nestled in Cul-de-Sac Legacy Park! - Bixby School. 4/3.5/3 with extended driveway. Fresh paint throughout! Kitchen island, double oven, granite, pantry, breakfast bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
10401 East 116th Street South
10401 East 116th Street South, Bixby, OK
**TWO WEEKS FREE RENT WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE! Must move in by June 30.** Beautiful home! Installing new flooring on main floor. Master suite on main level. 2 eating areas. Half bath on main floor. Open living with fireplace, combo dining.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
1 Unit Available
3249 S 138th East East Avenue
3249 South 138th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1660 sqft
Very nice 3/2/2 in Union Schools! Freshly painted in and out. Fireplace, large rooms, including living. Vaulted ceiling in living w/skylights. Kitchen semi-open to living. Walk in closets, Nice neighborhood and well maintained.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23509 E 103rd Street
23509 East 103rd Street South, Wagoner County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1605 sqft
Corner 3/4 acre lot completely fenced and like a park! Large, open living, beautiful kitchen, over sized garage, covered patio. Close to NSU BA.
Similar Pages
Broken Arrow 1 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBroken Arrow 3 BedroomsBroken Arrow Accessible ApartmentsBroken Arrow Apartments under $700
Broken Arrow Apartments under $800Broken Arrow Apartments with BalconyBroken Arrow Apartments with GarageBroken Arrow Apartments with GymBroken Arrow Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBroken Arrow Apartments with Parking