/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
104 Luxury Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$715
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$920
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$690
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,004
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4520 W. Tacoma Street
4520 West Tacoma Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Union Schools - Quiet Street! - Cute one-story brick. Kitchen open to living. Patio, doors open to all walk-in closets. Hard surface floors throughout. Plantation blinds, new Heat/Air, new Hot Water, new Roof. Cats not allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire Estates
2701 W. College St.
2701 West College Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1976 sqft
2701 W. College St. Available 08/01/20 Close To Neighborhood Pool & Park! - Fresh paint, newer carpet. Large living room with beautiful wood paneling and fireplace. Large kitchen for family gatherings. 4 bedrooms, Union Schools.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1105 North Fern Avenue
1105 North Fern Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom home in Broken Arrow!! - APPLICATION PENDING - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home available now for an immediate move in!! Located near 71st street and Elm in Broken Arrow!! This home has been recently remodeled with all new paint and carpet.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1618 South Ash Place
1618 South Ash Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
996 sqft
Newly Remodeled BA Beauty - Newly remodeled home featuring FULL granite countertops, all new stainless steal appliances and hardwood floors this home is sure to fly off the market! Text Gerardo at 918-308-9071 for more information! (RLNE4910935)
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Battle Creek
1938 West Woodbury
1938 West Woodbury Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1938 West Woodbury Available 08/01/20 3/2/2.5 - Elegant Battle Creek Home - Elegant Battle Creek home with three bedrooms, two baths & an oversized 2.5 car gar.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Battle Creek
3224 N. Oak Ave.
3224 North Oak Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2030 sqft
FOR RENT - MUST SEE!! Battle Creek Home On 15th Fairway! - Home Features: Some Stained Concrete Flooring, Double Sided Fireplace In Living Room & Kitchen. Office w/ Vaulted Ceiling. Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances and Breakfast Nook. Formal Dining.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6308 S 1st Pl
6308 South 1st Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1484 sqft
Quiet and peaceful is this Home on South 1st Place. South Ridge Park is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You’ll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day. The covered back porch is a great place for reflection.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
804 S 74th St
804 South 74th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2757 sqft
- Highlands at Forest Ridge!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with two living and two dining areas. Upstairs room is being completed as flex/bonus room. Kitchen opens to living room with vaulted ceiling and gas FP.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Springs
2900 West Mobile Street
2900 West Mobile Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1809 sqft
2900 West Mobile Street Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Rambler in Broken Arrow! - Feels like brand NEW! Awesome one-level floor plan w/neutral, on-trend finishes, gorgeous flooring & great natural light throughout.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1506 E Roanoke Place
1506 E Roanoke Pl, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1882 sqft
Built 2018, Neighborhood Pool, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Fireplace, Open Floor plan, many Extras. $1595 monthly with $1000 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Glen Eagles
20676 E 46th Street
20676 E 46th St S, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1525 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Neighborhood Pool, Custom Cabinets, New Carpet, Large Lot, Professionally landscaped, Walking distance to Liberty Elementary, $1495 a month with $1000 Deposit. Sorry NO PETS
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Willow Springs
7905 S Dogwood Avenue
7905 S Dogwood Ave, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1812 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage with Formal dining room, Custom Cabinets with Granite tops, Extra large master closet. $1595 a month $ 1000 Deposit Sorry NO PETS.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Vandever Trails
1405 W San Antonio Street
1405 West San Antonio Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1996 sqft
Broken Arrow Rental! Close to schools and shopping. This beautiful, well maintained, and updated home is move in ready beginning mid-July.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
122 W Kent Street
122 West Kent Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1311 sqft
Lovely 4 bed/2 bath home in highly desirable Vandever. BA Schools! Updates thru-out include new wood look vinyl flooring, paint, newer carpet, white kitchen cabinets, some new privacy fence before 7/1. Over-sized garage has some tools tenant can use.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2505 East Princeton Street
2505 East Princeton Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
2505 East Princeton Street Available 07/27/20 Available 07/27 - Fantastic Broken Arrow property now up for rent - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath boasts a fully-fenced back yard, with a nice-sized kitchen and dining room, large den, and three great bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2402 W. Atlanta St.
2402 West Atlanta Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2495 sqft
2402 W. Atlanta St. Available 06/01/20 Large Two Story In Broken Arrow - Oliver Middle School - Updated kitchen, private master bath, large back patio with cover. Short distance to neighborhood park. Two living areas, lots of space and charm.
1 of 9
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1101 W Decatur Place
1101 West Decatur Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1994 sqft
Summer is almost here dive into your own pool. Master down with his and her closets. 2 large bedrooms up with game room and office. Ready for you and your family.
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
4405 N. 33rd St.
4405 N 33rd St, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1540 sqft
Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 house in Broken Arrow! This home has neutral paint throughout and new carpet. Great find for the price, this will not last!
1 of 7
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17410 E 43rd Pl
17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
Vandever
1902 W. Ithica St.
1902 West Ithica Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1139 sqft
Very nice home with clean paint and flooring throughout the house. Granite counters in all baths and kitchen counters. Newer light fixtures and windows. Great price for Broken Arrow!
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
2204 West Memphis Place
2204 West Memphis Place, Broken Arrow, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
2139 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Similar Pages
Broken Arrow 1 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBroken Arrow 3 BedroomsBroken Arrow Accessible ApartmentsBroken Arrow Apartments under $700
Broken Arrow Apartments under $800Broken Arrow Apartments with BalconyBroken Arrow Apartments with GarageBroken Arrow Apartments with GymBroken Arrow Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBroken Arrow Apartments with Parking