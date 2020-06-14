Apartment List
71 Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK with garage

Broken Arrow apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$738
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2810 Pittsburg Street
2810 E Pittsburg St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1521 sqft
2810 Pittsburg Street Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Broken Arrow - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 14th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1521 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street
1150 North 6th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
Large furnished 2 bed / 2 bath duplex side is available for rent - This beautiful, large 2 bed / 2 bath comes furnished, and ready to live in! All you need to bring is your clothing; the rest has been handled for you.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Indian Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1206 Oakwood Dr
1206 Oakwood Drive, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2091 sqft
Ranch on Oakwood - Property Id: 286406 Indian Springs Estates is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You'll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
804 S 74th Street
804 South 74th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2757 sqft
Highlands at Forest Ridge!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with two living and two dining areas. Upstairs room is being completed as flex/bonus room. Kitchen opens to living room with vaulted ceiling and gas FP.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
122 W Kent Street
122 West Kent Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1311 sqft
Lovely 4 bed/2 bath home in highly desirable Vandever. BA Schools! Updates thru-out include new wood look vinyl flooring, paint, newer carpet, white kitchen cabinets, some new privacy fence before 7/1. Over-sized garage has some tools tenant can use.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2414 S Umbrella Place
2414 South Umbrella Place, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2972 sqft
This home is in sparkling like new condition, two living areas down, master suite is down with separate whirlpool, walk-in shower, double lavs in both baths, half bath down, upstairs has 3 bedrooms, game room and a bonus room, open kitchen,

1 of 9

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1101 W Decatur Place
1101 West Decatur Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1994 sqft
Summer is almost here dive into your own pool. Master down with his and her closets. 2 large bedrooms up with game room and office. Ready for you and your family.

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17410 E 43rd Pl
17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
9 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12829 E 133rd Street S
12829 East 133rd Street, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1624 sqft
BIXBY SCHOOLS! Three bedrooms all with walk-in closets and two baths. This home has been in process of being updated with new paint, carpeting, granite and SS appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Park Plaza East III & IV
1 Unit Available
3249 S 138th East East Avenue
3249 South 138th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1660 sqft
Very nice 3/2/2 in Union Schools! Freshly painted in and out. Fireplace, large rooms, including living. Vaulted ceiling in living w/skylights. Kitchen semi-open to living. Walk in closets, Nice neighborhood and well maintained.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
23509 E 103rd Street
23509 East 103rd Street South, Wagoner County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1605 sqft
Corner 3/4 acre lot completely fenced and like a park! Large, open living, beautiful kitchen, over sized garage, covered patio. Close to NSU BA.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1522 E Southpark Place
1522 E South Park Pl, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1758 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION, Built 2020, 3 Bedroom with Study 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Neighborhood pool.. Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Open floor plan, Gas Fireplace. $1950 monthly with $1950 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9933 S 85th East Avenue
9933 South 85th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Amazing family home in gated community! 4 bedrooms in gated Ridge Pointe Villas. Granite kitchen with center island & stainless appliances open to living area with gas log fireplace. Fridge/washer/dryer included but not warranted.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
20245 E. 36th PL
20245 E 36th Pl S, Wagoner County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1445 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow School District! - Spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, vaulted 9+ ceilings in living room, sunny dining area with window seat, french doors to patio, efficient kitchen, laundry room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$725
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$712
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1531 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$830
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Broken Arrow, OK

Glinda the good Witch in Wicked the Musical is home to Broken Arrow native, the classically-trained coloratura soprano Broadway and TV star, Kristin Chenowth.

Considered a suburb of Tulsa, Broken Arrow is a large city in its own right. The fourth-largest city in Oklahoma boasts more than 98,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

