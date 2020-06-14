Apartment List
49 Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Broken Arrow renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Aspen Creek
10 Units Available
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
30 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$738
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
305 S 5th Place
305 South 5th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
Fully furnished rental near Broken Arrow's Rose District - This beautifully renovated property is super close to Broken Arrow's downtown Rose District, with all of its restaurants and other fun activities.
Results within 1 mile of Broken Arrow
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
9 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Results within 5 miles of Broken Arrow
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Minshall Park
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$712
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$858
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Sun Meadow
25 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$628
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
11 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
7 Units Available
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$720
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
48 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$479
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
34 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
920 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$830
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Longview Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
2219 S. 101st East Ave.
2219 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2300 sqft
5 Bedroom!! Available now!! - East Tulsa 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available for an immediate move in!! This 2 story home has all hardwood floors. One bedroom downstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has new counter tops and large pantry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
12474 S Norwood Ave
12474 S Norwood Ave, Tulsa County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1929 sqft
The new Ernest plan is beautiful inside and out. Stunning exterior details create fabulous curb appeal on one of the half-acre homesites in popular Vintage Oaks.

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Southwood
1 Unit Available
1944 E 132nd Pl S
1944 E 132nd Pl S, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1812 sqft
Guthrie - This home is perfect for those needing flexible living space. With four good sized bedrooms in a split plan design, you can easily create space for an office, hobby/craft room or guest bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Broken Arrow
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Kensington
23 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$905
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Kensington
34 Units Available
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
South Peoria
5 Units Available
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
City Guide for Broken Arrow, OK

Glinda the good Witch in Wicked the Musical is home to Broken Arrow native, the classically-trained coloratura soprano Broadway and TV star, Kristin Chenowth.

Considered a suburb of Tulsa, Broken Arrow is a large city in its own right. The fourth-largest city in Oklahoma boasts more than 98,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Broken Arrow, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Broken Arrow renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

