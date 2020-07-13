/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
66 Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$920
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Creek
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire Estates
2701 W. College St.
2701 West College Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1976 sqft
2701 W. College St. Available 08/01/20 Close To Neighborhood Pool & Park! - Fresh paint, newer carpet. Large living room with beautiful wood paneling and fireplace. Large kitchen for family gatherings. 4 bedrooms, Union Schools.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
1506 E Roanoke Place
1506 E Roanoke Pl, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1882 sqft
Built 2018, Neighborhood Pool, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Fireplace, Open Floor plan, many Extras. $1595 monthly with $1000 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Eagles
20676 E 46th Street
20676 E 46th St S, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1525 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Neighborhood Pool, Custom Cabinets, New Carpet, Large Lot, Professionally landscaped, Walking distance to Liberty Elementary, $1495 a month with $1000 Deposit. Sorry NO PETS
1 of 9
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1101 W Decatur Place
1101 West Decatur Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1994 sqft
Summer is almost here dive into your own pool. Master down with his and her closets. 2 large bedrooms up with game room and office. Ready for you and your family.
1 of 7
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17410 E 43rd Pl
17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom.
Results within 1 mile of Broken Arrow
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$899
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
1522 E Southpark Place
1522 E South Park Pl, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1758 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION, Built 2020, 3 Bedroom with Study 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Neighborhood pool.. Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Open floor plan, Gas Fireplace. $1950 monthly with $1950 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS
Results within 5 miles of Broken Arrow
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
39 Units Available
Southern Memorial Acres
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
18 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
Longview Lake Estates
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
12 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,420
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
23 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
8 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
18 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
57 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$801
1369 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$760
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
17 Units Available
Sun Meadow
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$814
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$860
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Similar Pages
Broken Arrow 1 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBroken Arrow 3 BedroomsBroken Arrow Accessible ApartmentsBroken Arrow Apartments under $700
Broken Arrow Apartments under $800Broken Arrow Apartments with BalconyBroken Arrow Apartments with GarageBroken Arrow Apartments with GymBroken Arrow Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBroken Arrow Apartments with Parking