/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
122 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$920
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
1 Unit Available
Aspen Creek
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside at Madison in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Aire Estates
2701 W. College St.
2701 West College Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1976 sqft
2701 W. College St. Available 08/01/20 Close To Neighborhood Pool & Park! - Fresh paint, newer carpet. Large living room with beautiful wood paneling and fireplace. Large kitchen for family gatherings. 4 bedrooms, Union Schools.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 South Ash Place
1618 South Ash Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
996 sqft
Newly Remodeled BA Beauty - Newly remodeled home featuring FULL granite countertops, all new stainless steal appliances and hardwood floors this home is sure to fly off the market! Text Gerardo at 918-308-9071 for more information! (RLNE4910935)
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Battle Creek
3224 N. Oak Ave.
3224 North Oak Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2030 sqft
FOR RENT - MUST SEE!! Battle Creek Home On 15th Fairway! - Home Features: Some Stained Concrete Flooring, Double Sided Fireplace In Living Room & Kitchen. Office w/ Vaulted Ceiling. Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances and Breakfast Nook. Formal Dining.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6308 S 1st Pl
6308 South 1st Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1484 sqft
Quiet and peaceful is this Home on South 1st Place. South Ridge Park is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You’ll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day. The covered back porch is a great place for reflection.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2505 East Princeton Street
2505 East Princeton Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
2505 East Princeton Street Available 07/27/20 Available 07/27 - Fantastic Broken Arrow property now up for rent - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath boasts a fully-fenced back yard, with a nice-sized kitchen and dining room, large den, and three great bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2402 W. Atlanta St.
2402 West Atlanta Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2495 sqft
2402 W. Atlanta St. Available 06/01/20 Large Two Story In Broken Arrow - Oliver Middle School - Updated kitchen, private master bath, large back patio with cover. Short distance to neighborhood park. Two living areas, lots of space and charm.
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
4405 N. 33rd St.
4405 N 33rd St, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1540 sqft
Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 house in Broken Arrow! This home has neutral paint throughout and new carpet. Great find for the price, this will not last!
1 of 7
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17410 E 43rd Pl
17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
Vandever
1902 W. Ithica St.
1902 West Ithica Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1139 sqft
Very nice home with clean paint and flooring throughout the house. Granite counters in all baths and kitchen counters. Newer light fixtures and windows. Great price for Broken Arrow!
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
415 E. Madison St.
415 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/415-e-madison-st-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 S 31st Street
1509 S 31st St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1366 sqft
1509 S 31st Street Available 08/14/20 *PRE-LEASE* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental home in Broken Arrow - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 14th! This home is going to go quickly!! This home has incorporated a nice size entry way that leads
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
2204 West Memphis Place
2204 West Memphis Place, Broken Arrow, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
2139 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2612 W Yuma St
2612 W Yuma St, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1812 sqft
Introducing the Guthrie, one of the newest designs from Simmons Homes. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath plan has a sprawling living area with a huge, open kitchen, a fantastic outdoor living area with large covered patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 South Cypress Avenue
1500 South Cypress Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
1500 South Cypress Avenue Available 07/24/20 OPEN HOUSE-July 11th, 11am-2pm. Lovely Union School near 91st & Garnett - Beautiful, quiet neighborhood. Union Schools with highly rated Anderson Elementary in the neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Broken Arrow
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
$
10 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$899
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8600 East 109th Street
8600 East 109th Street, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2498 sqft
ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT - Large 4 bed in Bixby school district and fantastic neighborhood - Beautiful, large, south Tulsa property in a highly desirable neighborhood near shopping, dining, and fantastic public schools.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
5801 North 34th Street
5801 N 34th St, Wagoner County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1215 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex in Broken Arrow school district. Open kitchen to living area, large pantry and lots of cabinet space. Pet friendly with restrictions, no aggressive breeds or cats will be allowed. A must see!!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10411 E. 112th Place South
10411 East 112th Place South, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1819 sqft
10411 E. 112th Place South Available 07/13/20 FOR RENT - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home With Open Floor Plan! - Open floor plan with office. Home features: Living room - 14' ceilings, fireplace and wood flooring.
Similar Pages
Broken Arrow 1 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBroken Arrow 3 BedroomsBroken Arrow Accessible ApartmentsBroken Arrow Apartments under $700
Broken Arrow Apartments under $800Broken Arrow Apartments with BalconyBroken Arrow Apartments with GarageBroken Arrow Apartments with GymBroken Arrow Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBroken Arrow Apartments with Parking