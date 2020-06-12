/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$807
1000 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$709
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside at Madison in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
30 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1123 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Aspen Creek
10 Units Available
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 5 at 09:29am
1 Unit Available
The Ridge at Rose District
814 North 4th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$769
868 sqft
814 N 4th #A1 Available 06/26/20 ROSE DISTRICT! BA SCHOOLS! FREE LAUNDRY! - This beautiful, small and cozy community is located in the Rose District of Broken Arrow, next to the elementary school. FREE laundry facilities are included.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 S 5th Place
305 South 5th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
Fully furnished rental near Broken Arrow's Rose District - This beautifully renovated property is super close to Broken Arrow's downtown Rose District, with all of its restaurants and other fun activities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Distirct
1 Unit Available
222 S. Main St. 302
222 South Main Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1080 sqft
Luxury Loft in Trendy Rose District - Property Id: 78929 The Lofts @ 222 is downtown Broken Arrow's premier housing option! Nestled in the roots of the Rose District, this modern housing allows residents to live the exciting downtown experience
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street
1150 North 6th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
Large furnished 2 bed / 2 bath duplex side is available for rent - This beautiful, large 2 bed / 2 bath comes furnished, and ready to live in! All you need to bring is your clothing; the rest has been handled for you.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Vandever
1 Unit Available
2801 South Juniper Avenue - 113
2801 South Juniper Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1044 sqft
Be close to it all, while still enjoying a quiet condo community in this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Condo. You will be close to shopping, schools, a park, and transportation. The community is well kept, updated, and has a lot to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Broken Arrow
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
10 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Results within 5 miles of Broken Arrow
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Southern Memorial Acres
40 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$699
834 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$565
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
49 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
55 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$609
1096 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$953
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Longview Lake Estates
24 Units Available
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
6 Units Available
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
37 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$694
920 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Similar Pages
Broken Arrow 1 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBroken Arrow 3 BedroomsBroken Arrow Accessible ApartmentsBroken Arrow Apartments under $700
Broken Arrow Apartments under $800Broken Arrow Apartments with BalconyBroken Arrow Apartments with GarageBroken Arrow Apartments with GymBroken Arrow Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBroken Arrow Apartments with Parking