Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK

Finding an apartment in Broken Arrow that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
30 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$738
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Aspen Creek
10 Units Available
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside at Madison in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2810 Pittsburg Street
2810 E Pittsburg St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1521 sqft
2810 Pittsburg Street Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Broken Arrow - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 14th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1521 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 S 5th Place
305 South 5th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
Fully furnished rental near Broken Arrow's Rose District - This beautifully renovated property is super close to Broken Arrow's downtown Rose District, with all of its restaurants and other fun activities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5803 N. 33rd Street
5803 N 33rd St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5811203)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stacey Lynn East
1 Unit Available
1923 West Toledo Ct
1923 West Toledo Court, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1482 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Zero Deposit Option Available - This spacious property has just been newly renovated and is ready to go! Perfectly located in Brentwood Subdivision in a quiet cul de sac.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2402 W. Atlanta St.
2402 West Atlanta Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2495 sqft
2402 W. Atlanta St. Available 06/01/20 Large Two Story In Broken Arrow - Oliver Middle School - Updated kitchen, private master bath, large back patio with cover. Short distance to neighborhood park. Two living areas, lots of space and charm.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Vandever
1 Unit Available
2801 South Juniper Avenue - 113
2801 South Juniper Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1044 sqft
Be close to it all, while still enjoying a quiet condo community in this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Condo. You will be close to shopping, schools, a park, and transportation. The community is well kept, updated, and has a lot to offer.

Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
4405 N. 33rd St.
4405 N 33rd St, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1540 sqft
Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 house in Broken Arrow! This home has neutral paint throughout and new carpet. Great find for the price, this will not last!

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17410 E 43rd Pl
17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom.

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
Vandever
1 Unit Available
1902 W. Ithica St.
1902 West Ithica Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1139 sqft
Very nice home with clean paint and flooring throughout the house. Granite counters in all baths and kitchen counters. Newer light fixtures and windows. Great price for Broken Arrow!

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
415 E. Madison St.
415 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/415-e-madison-st-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
Results within 1 mile of Broken Arrow
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
10 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10539 S 90th East Avenue
10539 South 90th East Avenue, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3984 sqft
Lovely Stone/Stucco Home Nestled in Cul-de-Sac Legacy Park! - Bixby School. 4/3.5/3 with extended driveway. Fresh paint throughout! Kitchen island, double oven, granite, pantry, breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
10401 East 116th Street South
10401 East 116th Street South, Bixby, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
2613 sqft
**TWO WEEKS FREE RENT WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE! Must move in by June 30.** Beautiful home! Installing new flooring on main floor. Master suite on main level. 2 eating areas. Half bath on main floor. Open living with fireplace, combo dining.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
20245 E. 36th PL
20245 E 36th Pl S, Wagoner County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1445 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow School District! - Spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, vaulted 9+ ceilings in living room, sunny dining area with window seat, french doors to patio, efficient kitchen, laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Broken Arrow
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$725
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1531 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$830
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
City Guide for Broken Arrow, OK

Glinda the good Witch in Wicked the Musical is home to Broken Arrow native, the classically-trained coloratura soprano Broadway and TV star, Kristin Chenowth.

Considered a suburb of Tulsa, Broken Arrow is a large city in its own right. The fourth-largest city in Oklahoma boasts more than 98,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Broken Arrow, OK

Finding an apartment in Broken Arrow that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

