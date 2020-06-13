Apartment List
/
OK
/
broken arrow
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$738
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside at Madison in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4520 W. Tacoma Street
4520 West Tacoma Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Union Schools - Quiet Street! - Cute one-story brick. Kitchen open to living. Patio, doors open to all walk-in closets. Hard surface floors throughout. Plantation blinds, new Heat/Air, new Hot Water, new Roof. Cats not allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stacey Lynn East
1 Unit Available
1923 West Toledo Ct
1923 West Toledo Court, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1482 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Zero Deposit Option Available - This spacious property has just been newly renovated and is ready to go! Perfectly located in Brentwood Subdivision in a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2810 Pittsburg Street
2810 E Pittsburg St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1521 sqft
2810 Pittsburg Street Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Broken Arrow - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 14th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1521 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
804 S 74th Street
804 South 74th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2757 sqft
Highlands at Forest Ridge!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with two living and two dining areas. Upstairs room is being completed as flex/bonus room. Kitchen opens to living room with vaulted ceiling and gas FP.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2414 S Umbrella Place
2414 South Umbrella Place, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2972 sqft
This home is in sparkling like new condition, two living areas down, master suite is down with separate whirlpool, walk-in shower, double lavs in both baths, half bath down, upstairs has 3 bedrooms, game room and a bonus room, open kitchen,

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Indian Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1206 Oakwood Dr
1206 Oakwood Drive, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,985
2091 sqft
Quiet and serene, this is our Ranch House on Oakwood. Indian Springs Estates is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You’ll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6308 S 1st Pl
6308 South 1st Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1484 sqft
Quiet and peaceful is this Home on South 1st Place. South Ridge Park is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You’ll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day. The covered back porch is a great place for reflection.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2402 W. Atlanta St.
2402 West Atlanta Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2495 sqft
2402 W. Atlanta St. Available 06/01/20 Large Two Story In Broken Arrow - Oliver Middle School - Updated kitchen, private master bath, large back patio with cover. Short distance to neighborhood park. Two living areas, lots of space and charm.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Vandever
1 Unit Available
2801 South Juniper Avenue - 113
2801 South Juniper Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1044 sqft
Be close to it all, while still enjoying a quiet condo community in this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Condo. You will be close to shopping, schools, a park, and transportation. The community is well kept, updated, and has a lot to offer.

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17410 E 43rd Pl
17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom.
Results within 1 mile of Broken Arrow
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
10 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
12829 E 133rd Street S
12829 East 133rd Street, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1624 sqft
BIXBY SCHOOLS! Three bedrooms all with walk-in closets and two baths. This home has been in process of being updated with new paint, carpeting, granite and SS appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
23509 E 103rd Street
23509 East 103rd Street South, Wagoner County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1605 sqft
Corner 3/4 acre lot completely fenced and like a park! Large, open living, beautiful kitchen, over sized garage, covered patio. Close to NSU BA.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9933 S 85th East Avenue
9933 South 85th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Amazing family home in gated community! 4 bedrooms in gated Ridge Pointe Villas. Granite kitchen with center island & stainless appliances open to living area with gas log fireplace. Fridge/washer/dryer included but not warranted.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
20245 E. 36th PL
20245 E 36th Pl S, Wagoner County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1445 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow School District! - Spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, vaulted 9+ ceilings in living room, sunny dining area with window seat, french doors to patio, efficient kitchen, laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Broken Arrow
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$712
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
13 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
53 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$489
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$801
1369 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
35 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
920 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Broken Arrow, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Broken Arrow renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Broken Arrow 1 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 BedroomsBroken Arrow 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBroken Arrow 3 BedroomsBroken Arrow Accessible ApartmentsBroken Arrow Apartments under $700
Broken Arrow Apartments under $800Broken Arrow Apartments with BalconyBroken Arrow Apartments with GarageBroken Arrow Apartments with GymBroken Arrow Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBroken Arrow Apartments with Parking
Broken Arrow Apartments with PoolBroken Arrow Apartments with Washer-DryerBroken Arrow Cheap PlacesBroken Arrow Dog Friendly ApartmentsBroken Arrow Luxury PlacesBroken Arrow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OK
Sapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OK
Okemah, OKVinita, OKSand Springs, OKTahlequah, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa