Last updated June 13 2020
5 Apartments for rent in Tahlequah, OK📍
1200 N Cedar Ave Apt 405
1200 N Cedar Ave, Tahlequah, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
870 sqft
Updated condo with pool onsite just steps from your front door. Perfect home for anyone. Condo is just blocks from University and downtown entertainment. Won't last long!
747 S Bluff Ave
747 South Bluff Avenue, Tahlequah, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
936 sqft
Country Cottage style home situated on corner lot just blocks from down town, university and hospitals. This 2 bed 1 bath has newly updates and large area living great for entertaining guests.
Twin Oaks
1300 N Jones Ave, Tahlequah, OK
1 Bedroom
$375
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment Apartment complex
236 Wilson Avenue
236 Wilson Ave, Tahlequah, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath studio home with open floor plan, tucked away. Just blocks from downtown and NSU. Home offers W/D, refrigerator, stove.
Results within 10 miles of Tahlequah
28254 S 536 Road
28254 S 536 Rd, Pettit, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1344 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME JUST BLOCKS FROM LAKE TENKILLER. AMENITIES INCLUDE; VERTICLE PULL DOWN BLINDS, PELLA WINDOWS, STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES AND CUSTOM CABINETS WITH ISLAND IN KITCHEN.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tahlequah rentals listed on Apartment List is $550.
Some of the colleges located in the Tahlequah area include University of Arkansas, Tulsa Community College, NorthWest Arkansas Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tahlequah from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bentonville, Fayetteville, and Springdale.