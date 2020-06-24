Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
96 E 9th Ave
96 East Ninth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
96 East Ninth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Campus House for Rent! Steps from Gateway! -
For a 3D Tour visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=V4AkzSzCgFA
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4529342)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 96 E 9th Ave have any available units?
96 E 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 96 E 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
96 E 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 E 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 96 E 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 96 E 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 96 E 9th Ave offers parking.
Does 96 E 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 E 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 E 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 96 E 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 96 E 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 96 E 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 96 E 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 E 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 E 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 E 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
