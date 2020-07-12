/
weinland park
181 Apartments for rent in Weinland Park, Columbus, OH
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
18 Units Available
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1349 N. 6th Street
1349 North Sixth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom and 1 Bath Town Home In Weinland Park For Rent - Amazing three bedroom and one bathroom town home located in Weinland Park.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1510 Hamlet St.
1510 Hamlet Street, Columbus, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 Hamlet St. Available 08/19/20 - (RLNE4658958)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1498 Hamlet Street
1498 Hamlet Street, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1593 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house available Immediately.1st floor has large kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave included. Common space also has a dining room and living area off of the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Weinland Park
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
30 Units Available
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
958 sqft
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
3 Units Available
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,056
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 8 at 02:41pm
11 Units Available
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2350 sqft
For over 100 years, the Fireproof building has been a staple of the Short North. The flagship building was constructed in 1909 and gave Fireproof Warehouse and Storage their first permanent home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 8 at 02:11pm
1 Unit Available
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1367 sqft
The Hub is located in the Short North Arts District. Home of Columbus' finest restaurants, art galleries and entertainment. Enjoy the urban lifestyle in the heart of of the Short North.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Diplomat #410 - 1 bed/1.5 bath Apartment in Short North - THE DIPLOMAT ON BUTTLES & HIGH The Diplomat is located in the heart of the Short North with apartments that keep the city's rich legacy intact.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
6 Units Available
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,199
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1192 sqft
The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,045
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
18 Units Available
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,195
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1420 sqft
985 High at The Castle features 105 high-end apartments in Columbus, OH. Located at the corner of W.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
40 West
40 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$989
341 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
40 West offers unique boutique apartment living conveniently located in the Victorian Village, close to the Short North and its vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment choices.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:24pm
Contact for Availability
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From skyline views to light-flooded rooms with high-end finishes, Station 324 offers studio, one and two bedroom apartments that are equally exciting and reviving.Tucked away in an exclusive community, modern amenities await including a 5,000 sq. ft.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated September 7 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$905
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Discover modern and artistic community living, all within reach at The Rise. Ideally located near Italian Village, Downtown, and Short North.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
142 West 8th Avenue
142 West Eighth Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
E Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom townhomes with large bedrooms and 2 full baths! Private parking is available, close to OSU and walking distance to OSU hospital! Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 E 12TH
116 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH
10 Bedrooms
$7,250
- (RLNE4657908)
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
646 E 2nd Avenue
646 East Second Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1504 sqft
Single Family Two-Story in Milo-Grogan - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for complete details and a video tour. NO SECTION 8. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features many updates.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
352 1/2 E 20th Ave
352 1/2 E 20th Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1000 sqft
2 Bdrm, Iuka Ravine district, AUGUST, W/D hk, off-street Parking, near OSU Available 08/05/20 - AUGUST - 2 Bdrm upstairs in 4 unit house at Iuka Ravine district - Dishwasher - W/D hk-ups in basement - AC units - Off street Parking - Back entry with
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
309 Tappan Street
309 Tappan Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1305 sqft
ABOUT Beautiful updated home just off Neil Ave and close to Goodale Park, Short North, OSU Medical Center, Arena District and Downtown.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 Blemont
1501 Belmont Avenue, Columbus, OH
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
1501 Belmont Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Brick Single Family House! Steps From OSU Medical Campus! - If you are a medical student or have the desire to be in the southwest campus area this is the prefect location for you and your friends.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1096 Summit
1096 Summit Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1096 Summit St Available 07/21/20 Single Family House In Italian Village! - Spacious single family house located in the heart of Italian Village. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Large attic for extra storage or living area.
