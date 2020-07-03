Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5905 Spruce Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5905 Spruce Forest Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:26 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5905 Spruce Forest Drive
5905 Spruce Forest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tuttle West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5905 Spruce Forest Drive, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful one bedroom two bathroom apartment with an upstairs loft. This unit features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets and so much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5905 Spruce Forest Drive have any available units?
5905 Spruce Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5905 Spruce Forest Drive have?
Some of 5905 Spruce Forest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5905 Spruce Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Spruce Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Spruce Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5905 Spruce Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5905 Spruce Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 5905 Spruce Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5905 Spruce Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Spruce Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Spruce Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5905 Spruce Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5905 Spruce Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5905 Spruce Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Spruce Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 Spruce Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing