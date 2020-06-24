All apartments in Columbus
404 S Monroe Ave
404 S Monroe Ave

404 N Monroe Ave · No Longer Available
Location

404 N Monroe Ave, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This home does not accept any vouchers.
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath
Central AC
Off-Street Parking
New fence going in April 15th,2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 S Monroe Ave have any available units?
404 S Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 404 S Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
404 S Monroe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 S Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave offer parking?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 404 S Monroe Ave has units with air conditioning.
