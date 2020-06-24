Rent Calculator
Last updated March 28 2019 at 7:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
404 S Monroe Ave
404 N Monroe Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
404 N Monroe Ave, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This home does not accept any vouchers.
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath
Central AC
Off-Street Parking
New fence going in April 15th,2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have any available units?
404 S Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 404 S Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
404 S Monroe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 S Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave offer parking?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 S Monroe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 S Monroe Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 404 S Monroe Ave has units with air conditioning.
