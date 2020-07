Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool racquetball court tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome to Island Club Apartments. Our beautiful lakeside community is nestled in Northwest Columbus, Ohio. Our ideal location places you just minutes from a wide array of dining, retail, and entertainment options. With close proximity to the 315, it's only a short drive to the heart of the city. Come experience the exciting opportunities Columbus has to offer at Island Club.