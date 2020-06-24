All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 3 2019 at 3:55 AM

37 West Tompkins Street - D

37 West Tompkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

37 West Tompkins Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
ANOTHER FINE APARTMENT FEATURED BY LEGACIES REALTY! This spectacular unit is located in the desirable Clintonville community just north of The Ohio State University. This unit features 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, and over 1000 square feet of luxury living space. Quality amenities include high-end finishes, neutral decor, gleaming hardwood floors, and abundant natural light throughout! Upon entering the unit you are immediately greeted by granite countertops, high-end appliances, and a view of the dining and living room. Hardwood floors are installed throughout the whole unit which makes cleaning easy. The kitchen is finished in high-end cabinetry with stainless steel sink, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and oven. Opposite to the kitchen, you will find a high-end washer and dryer complete with folding counter and storage. Adjacent to the laundry station is a 3 piece bathroom with walk-in shower. As you make your way into the living room you are greeted with natural lighting and a 55 UHD TV that comes with the unit. A wall of storage stretches the whole length of the room for all your additional personal items. Towards the back of the unit you'll find an oversized master suite complete with windows all around the room. This unit comes furnished, however, the owner is willing to remove furniture depending on lease term. Minimum 12-month lease is required. Off-street parking is available for an additional fee. The back covered porch is shared with unit c and features two resin wicker chairs for enjoying the warm summer evenings. All properties are leased AS-IS. No Pets allowed. Call us at (614) 219-3431 or email Info@LegaciesRealty.com for a personal showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 West Tompkins Street - D have any available units?
37 West Tompkins Street - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 West Tompkins Street - D have?
Some of 37 West Tompkins Street - D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 West Tompkins Street - D currently offering any rent specials?
37 West Tompkins Street - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 West Tompkins Street - D pet-friendly?
No, 37 West Tompkins Street - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 37 West Tompkins Street - D offer parking?
Yes, 37 West Tompkins Street - D offers parking.
Does 37 West Tompkins Street - D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 West Tompkins Street - D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 West Tompkins Street - D have a pool?
No, 37 West Tompkins Street - D does not have a pool.
Does 37 West Tompkins Street - D have accessible units?
No, 37 West Tompkins Street - D does not have accessible units.
Does 37 West Tompkins Street - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 West Tompkins Street - D has units with dishwashers.
