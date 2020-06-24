37 West Tompkins Street - D

Amenities

ANOTHER FINE APARTMENT FEATURED BY LEGACIES REALTY! This spectacular unit is located in the desirable Clintonville community just north of The Ohio State University. This unit features 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, and over 1000 square feet of luxury living space. Quality amenities include high-end finishes, neutral decor, gleaming hardwood floors, and abundant natural light throughout! Upon entering the unit you are immediately greeted by granite countertops, high-end appliances, and a view of the dining and living room. Hardwood floors are installed throughout the whole unit which makes cleaning easy. The kitchen is finished in high-end cabinetry with stainless steel sink, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and oven. Opposite to the kitchen, you will find a high-end washer and dryer complete with folding counter and storage. Adjacent to the laundry station is a 3 piece bathroom with walk-in shower. As you make your way into the living room you are greeted with natural lighting and a 55 UHD TV that comes with the unit. A wall of storage stretches the whole length of the room for all your additional personal items. Towards the back of the unit you'll find an oversized master suite complete with windows all around the room. This unit comes furnished, however, the owner is willing to remove furniture depending on lease term. Minimum 12-month lease is required. Off-street parking is available for an additional fee. The back covered porch is shared with unit c and features two resin wicker chairs for enjoying the warm summer evenings. All properties are leased AS-IS. No Pets allowed. Call us at (614) 219-3431 or email Info@LegaciesRealty.com for a personal showing.