Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging clubhouse conference room game room internet access key fob access media room

801 Polaris apartments perfectly mesh modern urban living with suburban comforts and amenities. We're nestled between Polaris Fashion Place and High Banks Metro Park, as well as endless dining and entertainment options. Our apartments feature studio, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans with luxury finishes throughout - such as wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pendant lighting, and walk-in closets with extra storage. Residents come home to a heated resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor courtyard with fireplace, hammock garden, and so much more! 801 Polaris puts the urban in suburban and perfectly balances form and function. Stop in for a tour today - we'd love to meet you!