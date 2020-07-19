All apartments in Columbus
3488 Fishinger Mill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3488 Fishinger Mill Drive

3488 Fishinger Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3488 Fishinger Mill Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Mill Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
A terrific 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in Millington. Many upgrades make this a wonderful home. Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer Lush Carpeting, First Floor Unit, Pool, Tennis Courts, Patio, the list goes on and on. Pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive have any available units?
3488 Fishinger Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive have?
Some of 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3488 Fishinger Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive has a pool.
Does 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3488 Fishinger Mill Drive has units with dishwashers.
