/
/
/
mill run
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
283 Apartments for rent in Mill Run, Columbus, OH
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Run
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3542 Patcon Way
3542 Patcon Way, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473 This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Run
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1210 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLocated in the Tuttle Crossing area of Dublin, Ohio, Strathmoor Apartments & Townhomes, a new Edwards Community, features the area’s most unique living experience, combining upscale urban contemporary
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$952
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
150 Units Available
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$701
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
825 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
6 Units Available
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$729
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$779
430 sqft
King Avenue Apartments residents enjoy affordable, well-maintained, apartment homes and are centrally located in the desirable Grandview community.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,046
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
33 Units Available
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,129
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
975 sqft
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
34 Units Available
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1564 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,080
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$749
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1150 sqft
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH