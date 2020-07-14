Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2992 Sawdust Lane
Last updated June 18 2019 at 3:14 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2992 Sawdust Lane
2992 Sawdust Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2992 Sawdust Lane, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 1450; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $975.00; IMRID16123
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2992 Sawdust Lane have any available units?
2992 Sawdust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2992 Sawdust Lane have?
Some of 2992 Sawdust Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2992 Sawdust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2992 Sawdust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 Sawdust Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2992 Sawdust Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2992 Sawdust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2992 Sawdust Lane offers parking.
Does 2992 Sawdust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2992 Sawdust Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 Sawdust Lane have a pool?
No, 2992 Sawdust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2992 Sawdust Lane have accessible units?
No, 2992 Sawdust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2992 Sawdust Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2992 Sawdust Lane has units with dishwashers.
