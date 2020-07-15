Amenities
Welcome to Harrison Park Apartments in Columbus, OH, the luxury community that will end your apartment search. Now leasing one, and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 705 sq. ft. to 1155 sq. ft. Our pet friendly apartments include contemporary interior finishes, such as soaring ceilings with crown molding, an abundance of natural lighting, over-sized walk-in closets, granite kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connections and beautiful hardwood flooring. Exclusive amenities are just steps from your front door, and include a 24/7 fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, a picnic area with grilling stations and more.