Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Harrison Park Apartments in Columbus, OH, the luxury community that will end your apartment search. Now leasing one, and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 705 sq. ft. to 1155 sq. ft. Our pet friendly apartments include contemporary interior finishes, such as soaring ceilings with crown molding, an abundance of natural lighting, over-sized walk-in closets, granite kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connections and beautiful hardwood flooring. Exclusive amenities are just steps from your front door, and include a 24/7 fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, a picnic area with grilling stations and more.