Harrison Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Harrison Park

565 W 1st Avenue · (614) 739-8818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Call Today and ask us how to save over $300 with reduced deposit and fees.
Location

565 W 1st Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Italian Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B313 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit A308 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 854 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A316 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1155 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harrison Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Harrison Park Apartments in Columbus, OH, the luxury community that will end your apartment search. Now leasing one, and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 705 sq. ft. to 1155 sq. ft. Our pet friendly apartments include contemporary interior finishes, such as soaring ceilings with crown molding, an abundance of natural lighting, over-sized walk-in closets, granite kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connections and beautiful hardwood flooring. Exclusive amenities are just steps from your front door, and include a 24/7 fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, a picnic area with grilling stations and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 65 lbs. Call for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harrison Park have any available units?
Harrison Park has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Harrison Park have?
Some of Harrison Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harrison Park currently offering any rent specials?
Harrison Park is offering the following rent specials: Call Today and ask us how to save over $300 with reduced deposit and fees.
Is Harrison Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Harrison Park is pet friendly.
Does Harrison Park offer parking?
Yes, Harrison Park offers parking.
Does Harrison Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harrison Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harrison Park have a pool?
Yes, Harrison Park has a pool.
Does Harrison Park have accessible units?
Yes, Harrison Park has accessible units.
Does Harrison Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harrison Park has units with dishwashers.
