Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

262 East Hinman Avenue

262 E Hinman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

262 E Hinman Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with two large bedrooms, one full bath, hardwood floors throughout! One car garage and one carport. Freshly painted throughout! Wonderful backyard. Very charming! Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 East Hinman Avenue have any available units?
262 East Hinman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 East Hinman Avenue have?
Some of 262 East Hinman Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 East Hinman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
262 East Hinman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 East Hinman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 East Hinman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 262 East Hinman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 262 East Hinman Avenue offers parking.
Does 262 East Hinman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 East Hinman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 East Hinman Avenue have a pool?
No, 262 East Hinman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 262 East Hinman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 262 East Hinman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 262 East Hinman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 East Hinman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
