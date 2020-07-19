262 East Hinman Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with two large bedrooms, one full bath, hardwood floors throughout! One car garage and one carport. Freshly painted throughout! Wonderful backyard. Very charming! Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee.