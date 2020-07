Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2300 Indianola Available 07/25/20 Beautiful North Campus OSU House with Original Woodwork - Great living space with a perfect location! North Campus House with one and a half baths and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have both recently been updated. This house is an outstanding spot for you and your roommates! All the rooms have huge windows bringing in lots of light.



Includes garage parking, dishwasher and washer/dryer.



(RLNE1857223)