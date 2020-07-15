Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days. The amenities don't stop there, though, with residents enjoying weekly doorstep recycling. The community features two bedroom townhomes where you will be sure to feel right at home!



The townhomes have classic finishes and open floor plans, with optional half bathrooms on the first floor to keep the second floor as your own little oasis. The bedrooms are airy and spacious, with big closets for plenty of storage. You'll never want to leave your little piece of Woodland Trace!



