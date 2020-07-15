All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Woodland Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Woodland Trace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Woodland Trace

7552 Woodland Trace Dr · (938) 666-5821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH 43068

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7519WBL · Avail. Sep 2

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 7556WBL · Avail. Sep 20

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 7556WTD · Avail. Sep 7

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Trace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days. The amenities don't stop there, though, with residents enjoying weekly doorstep recycling. The community features two bedroom townhomes where you will be sure to feel right at home!

The townhomes have classic finishes and open floor plans, with optional half bathrooms on the first floor to keep the second floor as your own little oasis. The bedrooms are airy and spacious, with big closets for plenty of storage. You'll never want to leave your little piece of Woodland Trace!

Contact our leasing team today to secure your apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 pounds combined
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $60/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Trace have any available units?
Woodland Trace has 7 units available starting at $1,002 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Trace have?
Some of Woodland Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Trace is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Trace offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Trace offers parking.
Does Woodland Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodland Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Trace have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Trace has a pool.
Does Woodland Trace have accessible units?
No, Woodland Trace does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodland Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Woodland Trace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue
Columbus, OH 43210
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity