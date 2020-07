Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

A new concept in affordable apartment living. Designed to be a home, not just another place to live. You'll have all the features you want at an affordable price when you choose Gateway Apartment Homes.Pick from one, two, or three-bedroom models, each with new interiors. There are three styles to choose from. All are spacious and require only your personal touches to make the perfect home.Conveniently located minutes from I-670, this community has the modern conveniences that make the difference. Relax in the private park, enjoy the new landscaping, or shop at Easton Town Center.