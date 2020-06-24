All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

2150 Bentwood Circle

2150 Bentwood Circle · No Longer Available
Columbus
Brookside Woods
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2150 Bentwood Circle, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home has been carefully and extensively remodeled just for you. Whether you are new to the area or looking to upgrade to the home you deserve, we have the PERFECT apartment just for you. Stop the search and schedule a tour TODAY! Live the life you deserve at Bent Tree!

Why choose Bent Tree?
*Only 3 minute access to 270
*Walking distance to restaurants, and grocery stores and many local businesses
*Warm & inviting accent walls
*Award winning Dublin City Schools
*Modern faucets and fixtures
*Upgraded countertops, appliances, and cabinets
*Washer & dryer INCLUDED
*Secured entry
*On-site security
*Gas and Electric homes
*Sparkling Swimming Pool with sundeck overlooking pond
*Sports courtyard featuring Basketball, Tennis, and Volleyball courts.
*Courteous and professional management focused on resident satisfaction!
*All INCLUSIVE utility package in one low price- Cable/Internet, water, trash/sewer INCLUDED
*Package acceptance
*24 hour fitness center
*Bark Park
*Lush landscaping, and tranquil ponds
*Wood burning fireplaces
*Galley style kitchens with dishwasher, fridge, and garbage disposal, range with stove
*24 hour emergency maintenance
*Major renovations coming 2019!
*Pet Friendly
* Garages, Carports and storage units available

$985 - Apply TODAY! Most popular 1 Bedroom! Private balcony and amazing views!

Call Ashleigh or Rebecca today to schedule your personal tour! 614-761-8787

For more details, visit our websites at
www.benttreedublin.com, https://www.facebook.com/BentTreeDublin,

Bent Tree Apartments
7200 Chadwood Lane
Co

(RLNE5521227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Bentwood Circle have any available units?
2150 Bentwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 Bentwood Circle have?
Some of 2150 Bentwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Bentwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Bentwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Bentwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Bentwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Bentwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Bentwood Circle offers parking.
Does 2150 Bentwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 Bentwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Bentwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2150 Bentwood Circle has a pool.
Does 2150 Bentwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 2150 Bentwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Bentwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 Bentwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
