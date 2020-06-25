All apartments in Columbus
2030 Summit St.
2030 Summit St.

2030 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

2030 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

2030 Summit St. Available 08/01/19 Studio/ efficiency apartment on Iuka Ravine Park - Very cute apartment located in the Historical OSU District right next to the ravine. *******SUBSTANTIAL DISCOUNT IF LEASED BY MAY 15TH 2019!********* Ask for details!

(RLNE1943086)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Summit St. have any available units?
2030 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2030 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 2030 Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2030 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 2030 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 2030 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 2030 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 2030 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2030 Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.
