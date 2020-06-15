All apartments in Columbus
1384 Oakwood Ave

1384 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1384 Oakwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1384 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
1384 Oakwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1384 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1384 Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1384 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1384 Oakwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1384 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1384 Oakwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1384 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1384 Oakwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1384 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1384 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1384 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1384 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1384 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1384 Oakwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1384 Oakwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1384 Oakwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

