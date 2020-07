Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated w/d hookup microwave walk in closets Property Amenities concierge parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep. You can expect open floor plans, private outdoor spaces, and all the conveniences of multi-floor living.



Rosebrook Village has unbeatable amenities! For those hot summer days, the community has a sparkling pool and a spacious pool deck. The community also enjoys award-winning landscaping, the perfect backdrop for a long walk or for time spent with your neighbors. Residents can dispose of their recycling with weekly doorstep recycling pickup.



What are you waiting for? Contact our leasing team today!