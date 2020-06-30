All apartments in Columbus
1034 S Ohio Ave
1034 S Ohio Ave

1034 South Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1034 South Ohio Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

This condo has been repaired to a wonderful quality inside. It has new flooring, fresh paint, new light fixtures, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1034 S Ohio Ave have any available units?
1034 S Ohio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1034 S Ohio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1034 S Ohio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 S Ohio Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1034 S Ohio Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1034 S Ohio Ave offer parking?
No, 1034 S Ohio Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1034 S Ohio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 S Ohio Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 S Ohio Ave have a pool?
No, 1034 S Ohio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1034 S Ohio Ave have accessible units?
No, 1034 S Ohio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 S Ohio Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 S Ohio Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 S Ohio Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 S Ohio Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

