Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

The Fenimore

5746 Leila Lane · (614) 892-7730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5746 Leila Lane, Columbus, OH 43081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6229-308 · Avail. now

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 6229-307 · Avail. now

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 6229-306 · Avail. now

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5825-208 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 5825-305 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 5825-304 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fenimore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
accessible
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
NOW LEASING : Get two months free on a 14-month lease - Restrictions Apply

Find your home at the Fenimore, a stunning new community nestled in the historic suburb of Westerville. The Fenimore gives you the perfect mix of entertainment and peacefulness, located amid an ever-blossoming neighborhood lined with established trees and beautiful green spaces. All the amenities you need will be steps from your front door, with an on-site fitness center and picturesque pool to occupy your free time.

Inside your apartment, you’ll be able to build a home like no other. These brand-new apartments feature spacious open floor plans, letting you customize how you use the space to really fit your lifestyle. The one- and two-bedroom apartments have elegant finishes as well as smart conveniences, like plenty of storage. No detail is overlooked at the Fenimore.

Sound like the place for you? The Fenimore is waiting to welcome you home. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee - applied towards rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $35
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and Weight Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking lot available and detached garages available for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fenimore have any available units?
The Fenimore has 10 units available starting at $1,124 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fenimore have?
Some of The Fenimore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fenimore currently offering any rent specials?
The Fenimore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fenimore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fenimore is pet friendly.
Does The Fenimore offer parking?
Yes, The Fenimore offers parking.
Does The Fenimore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fenimore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fenimore have a pool?
Yes, The Fenimore has a pool.
Does The Fenimore have accessible units?
Yes, The Fenimore has accessible units.
Does The Fenimore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fenimore has units with dishwashers.
