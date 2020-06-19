All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 3823 John Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
3823 John Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:17 AM

3823 John Ave

3823 John Avenue · (440) 670-2738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Ohio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3823 John Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated, spacious rental unit in the heart of Ohio City. All new everything... hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen, bath with high end ceramic and marble finishes... new historically sensitive double hung windows, new drywall, insulation, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, etc... Unit features an open living/kitchen/dining area with an eat up counter and tons of natural light. Spacious bedrooms both have vaulted ceilings walk-in closets. Large full bath and separate laundry closet. Private entry leads straight into your unit. Some of the pictures attached give you a sense of design and level of finish you can expect. Unit is still under construction and will be ready for rent July 1st. Schedule a showing today and secure a brand new unit before its completion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 John Ave have any available units?
3823 John Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3823 John Ave have?
Some of 3823 John Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 John Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3823 John Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 John Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3823 John Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 3823 John Ave offer parking?
No, 3823 John Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3823 John Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3823 John Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 John Ave have a pool?
No, 3823 John Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3823 John Ave have accessible units?
No, 3823 John Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 John Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3823 John Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3823 John Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3823 John Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3823 John Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr
Cleveland, OH 44106
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44113
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court
Cleveland, OH 44113
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity