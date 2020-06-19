3823 John Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely renovated, spacious rental unit in the heart of Ohio City. All new everything... hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen, bath with high end ceramic and marble finishes... new historically sensitive double hung windows, new drywall, insulation, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, etc... Unit features an open living/kitchen/dining area with an eat up counter and tons of natural light. Spacious bedrooms both have vaulted ceilings walk-in closets. Large full bath and separate laundry closet. Private entry leads straight into your unit. Some of the pictures attached give you a sense of design and level of finish you can expect. Unit is still under construction and will be ready for rent July 1st. Schedule a showing today and secure a brand new unit before its completion.