845 Second Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

NO BROKER FEE and NO CONDO FEES. Large, flexed 2-bedroom apartment in a boutique condo elevator building with laundry in the basement! With only two apartments per floor, this is the coveted B Line which has a private BALCONY and a window facing north in the living room. Both equally-sized big bedrooms have AC, plus bright western windows and glass doors to your lovely balcony! Huge chefs kitchen with dishwasher and tons of cabinets. This mint apartment has hardwood floors, great closet space, and a spectacular and spacious roof deck with city views! Great location close to Grand Central and the UN. Please note pictures/floorplan are of the same apartment 3 floors higher; please email me for a VIDEO of this unit.