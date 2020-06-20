All apartments in New York
845 Second Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

845 Second Avenue

845 2nd Avenue · (212) 875-2899
Location

845 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7B · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
NO BROKER FEE and NO CONDO FEES. Large, flexed 2-bedroom apartment in a boutique condo elevator building with laundry in the basement! With only two apartments per floor, this is the coveted B Line which has a private BALCONY and a window facing north in the living room. Both equally-sized big bedrooms have AC, plus bright western windows and glass doors to your lovely balcony! Huge chefs kitchen with dishwasher and tons of cabinets. This mint apartment has hardwood floors, great closet space, and a spectacular and spacious roof deck with city views! Great location close to Grand Central and the UN. Please note pictures/floorplan are of the same apartment 3 floors higher; please email me for a VIDEO of this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Second Avenue have any available units?
845 Second Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 Second Avenue have?
Some of 845 Second Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
845 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 845 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 845 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 845 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 845 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 845 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 845 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 845 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
