80 CLINTON ST.

NO FEE!This GORGEOUS and RENOVATED three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment features a beautiful granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and microwave! The apartment also features TWO marble bathrooms and in-unit washer and dryer! Two bedrooms have their own balconies!The apartment is renovated with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and crown molding for stunning Lower East Side charm!Contact Daniel TODAY to schedule a viewing.$4,917 net effective rent with two months free on 19-month lease$5,072 net effective rent with one month free on 13-month lease$5,495 gross rentFeatured photos depict another unit in the same building. Actual unit is under renovation. Renovation is almost complete, and it looks beautiful! Come see it for yourself!