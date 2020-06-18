All apartments in New York
Find more places like 80 CLINTON ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
80 CLINTON ST.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

80 CLINTON ST.

80 Clinton Street · (954) 701-0662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

80 Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE!This GORGEOUS and RENOVATED three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment features a beautiful granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and microwave! The apartment also features TWO marble bathrooms and in-unit washer and dryer! Two bedrooms have their own balconies!The apartment is renovated with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and crown molding for stunning Lower East Side charm!Contact Daniel TODAY to schedule a viewing.$4,917 net effective rent with two months free on 19-month lease$5,072 net effective rent with one month free on 13-month lease$5,495 gross rentFeatured photos depict another unit in the same building. Actual unit is under renovation. Renovation is almost complete, and it looks beautiful! Come see it for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 CLINTON ST. have any available units?
80 CLINTON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 CLINTON ST. have?
Some of 80 CLINTON ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 CLINTON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
80 CLINTON ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 CLINTON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 80 CLINTON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 CLINTON ST. offer parking?
No, 80 CLINTON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 80 CLINTON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 CLINTON ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 CLINTON ST. have a pool?
No, 80 CLINTON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 80 CLINTON ST. have accessible units?
No, 80 CLINTON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 80 CLINTON ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 CLINTON ST. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 80 CLINTON ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity