Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage

An exceptionally large living room welcomes you to this beautiful home. There is a separate galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Four large closets provide a great deal of storage. Great light throughout the home. The Left Bank is an elevator building with complimentary fitness center, laundry facilities, on-site resident manager, and an on-site garage Norris10265