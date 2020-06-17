724 10TH AVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

1 bedroom features a marble bath, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, deco fireplace, and crown molding. Available for July 1st occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping in the Theatre District, restaurants. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains.Please call for access. 212-228-9300 CROMAN5267