All apartments in New York
Find more places like 724 10TH AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
724 10TH AVE.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

724 10TH AVE.

724 10th Avenue · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

724 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
1 bedroom features a marble bath, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, deco fireplace, and crown molding. Available for July 1st occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping in the Theatre District, restaurants. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains.Please call for access. 212-228-9300 CROMAN5267

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 10TH AVE. have any available units?
724 10TH AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 10TH AVE. have?
Some of 724 10TH AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 10TH AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
724 10TH AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 10TH AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 724 10TH AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 724 10TH AVE. offer parking?
No, 724 10TH AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 724 10TH AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 10TH AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 10TH AVE. have a pool?
No, 724 10TH AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 724 10TH AVE. have accessible units?
No, 724 10TH AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 724 10TH AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 10TH AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 724 10TH AVE.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity