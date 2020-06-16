All apartments in New York
70 West 68th Street
70 West 68th Street

70 West 68th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

70 West 68th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious one bedroom home conveniently located on West 70th and Columbus Avenue. Apartment is only one flight up and features high ceilings through out with an oversized loft above the kitchen. The kitchen features gorgeous dark stained cabinetry with full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The large living room is decorated with a beautiful decorative fireplace with original detailing. The bedroom easily fits a king or queen sized bed with plenty of room to spare. The unit also offers excellent storage space with oversized closets and additional overhead storage space. Public transportation 1,2,3,B,C are only a couple of blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 West 68th Street have any available units?
70 West 68th Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 70 West 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 West 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 West 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 West 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 West 68th Street offer parking?
No, 70 West 68th Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 West 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 West 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 West 68th Street have a pool?
No, 70 West 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 West 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 70 West 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 West 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 West 68th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 West 68th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 West 68th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
