70 West 68th Street

Spacious one bedroom home conveniently located on West 70th and Columbus Avenue. Apartment is only one flight up and features high ceilings through out with an oversized loft above the kitchen. The kitchen features gorgeous dark stained cabinetry with full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The large living room is decorated with a beautiful decorative fireplace with original detailing. The bedroom easily fits a king or queen sized bed with plenty of room to spare. The unit also offers excellent storage space with oversized closets and additional overhead storage space. Public transportation 1,2,3,B,C are only a couple of blocks away.