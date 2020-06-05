All apartments in New York
70 West 108th Street

70 West 108th Street · (646) 496-6562
Location

70 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
One free month available on 13 month lease.Gut renovated 1 Bedroom on 3rd floor of a walk up co-op building. Ideally located on W 108th Street, between Columbus and Manhattan Avenues, 1 block from Central Park. Available for immediate occupancy, virtual tours or private viewings available.This stunning apartment features 10 foot ceilings, brand new floors, exposed brick, and top notch renovations.Bedroom is king sized with a spacious closet, large windows, and additional space for a dresser and night stands.Living room is spacious with room for a sofa and dining room table and has an additional closet for your necessities.Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space. Large windows provide amazing natural sunlight and provide a nice, cool cross-breeze for the whole apartment.Location is key as Central Park is less than 2 blocks away, the B/C trains are 2 blocks away, as well as many local restaurants and shops, including Starbucks. Only a 10 minute walk from Columbia University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 West 108th Street have any available units?
70 West 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 70 West 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 West 108th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 West 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 West 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 West 108th Street offer parking?
No, 70 West 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 West 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 West 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 West 108th Street have a pool?
No, 70 West 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 West 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 70 West 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 West 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 West 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 West 108th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 West 108th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
