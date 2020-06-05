70 West 108th Street

Amenities

One free month available on 13 month lease.Gut renovated 1 Bedroom on 3rd floor of a walk up co-op building. Ideally located on W 108th Street, between Columbus and Manhattan Avenues, 1 block from Central Park. Available for immediate occupancy, virtual tours or private viewings available.This stunning apartment features 10 foot ceilings, brand new floors, exposed brick, and top notch renovations.Bedroom is king sized with a spacious closet, large windows, and additional space for a dresser and night stands.Living room is spacious with room for a sofa and dining room table and has an additional closet for your necessities.Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space. Large windows provide amazing natural sunlight and provide a nice, cool cross-breeze for the whole apartment.Location is key as Central Park is less than 2 blocks away, the B/C trains are 2 blocks away, as well as many local restaurants and shops, including Starbucks. Only a 10 minute walk from Columbia University.