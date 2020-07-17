All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

692 Greenwich St j

692 Greenwich Street · (917) 530-8943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

692 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit j · Avail. now

$4,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
NO FEE HUGE 2BR(FLEX 3)/2 BATH, ELEVATOR/LAUNDRY - Property Id: 311261

TENANTS JUST MOVED OUT! APARTMENT WILL BE POLISHED, PAINTED AND CLEANED!
NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 2 BDR 2BATH+ TWO LIVING ROOMS, CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO A THIRD QUEEN SIZE BDR!!
QUEEN AND KING SIZE BEDROOMS.
12 FOOT, SKYLIGHT CEILINGS.
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF HEART OF THE WEST VILLAGE.

Building Features: Live-In Super, Elevator, Laundry In building.
Video is available.
NER rate on 13 month lease

Please contact me if you would like to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/692-greenwich-st-new-york-ny-unit-j/311261
Property Id 311261

(RLNE5944646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 692 Greenwich St j have any available units?
692 Greenwich St j has a unit available for $4,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 692 Greenwich St j have?
Some of 692 Greenwich St j's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 692 Greenwich St j currently offering any rent specials?
692 Greenwich St j is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 Greenwich St j pet-friendly?
Yes, 692 Greenwich St j is pet friendly.
Does 692 Greenwich St j offer parking?
No, 692 Greenwich St j does not offer parking.
Does 692 Greenwich St j have units with washers and dryers?
No, 692 Greenwich St j does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 Greenwich St j have a pool?
No, 692 Greenwich St j does not have a pool.
Does 692 Greenwich St j have accessible units?
No, 692 Greenwich St j does not have accessible units.
Does 692 Greenwich St j have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 692 Greenwich St j has units with dishwashers.
