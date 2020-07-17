692 Greenwich St j

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher elevator some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

NO FEE HUGE 2BR(FLEX 3)/2 BATH, ELEVATOR/LAUNDRY - Property Id: 311261



TENANTS JUST MOVED OUT! APARTMENT WILL BE POLISHED, PAINTED AND CLEANED!

NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 2 BDR 2BATH+ TWO LIVING ROOMS, CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO A THIRD QUEEN SIZE BDR!!

QUEEN AND KING SIZE BEDROOMS.

12 FOOT, SKYLIGHT CEILINGS.

LOCATED IN THE HEART OF HEART OF THE WEST VILLAGE.



Building Features: Live-In Super, Elevator, Laundry In building.

Video is available.

NER rate on 13 month lease



Please contact me if you would like to schedule an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/692-greenwich-st-new-york-ny-unit-j/311261

Property Id 311261



(RLNE5944646)