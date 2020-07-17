692 Greenwich St j

Amenities
NO FEE HUGE 2BR(FLEX 3)/2 BATH, ELEVATOR/LAUNDRY - Property Id: 311261
TENANTS JUST MOVED OUT! APARTMENT WILL BE POLISHED, PAINTED AND CLEANED!
NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 2 BDR 2BATH+ TWO LIVING ROOMS, CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO A THIRD QUEEN SIZE BDR!!
QUEEN AND KING SIZE BEDROOMS.
12 FOOT, SKYLIGHT CEILINGS.
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF HEART OF THE WEST VILLAGE.
Building Features: Live-In Super, Elevator, Laundry In building.
Video is available.
NER rate on 13 month lease
Please contact me if you would like to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/692-greenwich-st-new-york-ny-unit-j/311261
Property Id 311261
(RLNE5944646)