64 MacDougal Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

64 MacDougal Street

64 Macdougal Street · (917) 697-7494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

64 Macdougal Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Perfectly located on a quaint tree-lined block in Soho, The unit is located on the the first floor and has HIGH ceilings. The apartment is in a well-maintained and charming boutique building.

Conveniently located in the heart of Soho only a few blocks from Washington Square Park, this apartment is within steps to all that SOHO has to offer. . Countless dining options nearby some which include Little Prince, Emily, and The Dutch. Residents will also love having the very best retail stores in the city in every direction as well as multiple subway lines (including the 1, A, B, C, D, E, F, M and 6 trains) minutes away.

Virtual showings are available upon request Board approval does apply,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 MacDougal Street have any available units?
64 MacDougal Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 64 MacDougal Street currently offering any rent specials?
64 MacDougal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 MacDougal Street pet-friendly?
No, 64 MacDougal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 64 MacDougal Street offer parking?
No, 64 MacDougal Street does not offer parking.
Does 64 MacDougal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 MacDougal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 MacDougal Street have a pool?
No, 64 MacDougal Street does not have a pool.
Does 64 MacDougal Street have accessible units?
No, 64 MacDougal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 64 MacDougal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 MacDougal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 MacDougal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 MacDougal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
