All apartments in New York
Find more places like 63 Lispenard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
63 Lispenard Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

63 Lispenard Street

63 Lispenard Street · (212) 941-2630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

63 Lispenard Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Net Price Advertised! 1 Month Free on 13 Month Lease!A true king size one bedroom loft located on the border of Tribeca and Soho, 63 Lispenard is your ideal New York City loft with noise reduction windows. This 650 square foot one bedroom open loft combines pre-war with modern finishes. From the hardwood floors, exposed brick, high ceilings to the in unit washer, dryer washer, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and central AC and heat, you have all the charm and efficiency to make this the perfect balance for your next home. Pets are case by case.63 Lispenard is within blocks of QNR, ACE, and JZ trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Lispenard Street have any available units?
63 Lispenard Street has a unit available for $3,692 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 Lispenard Street have?
Some of 63 Lispenard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Lispenard Street currently offering any rent specials?
63 Lispenard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Lispenard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 Lispenard Street is pet friendly.
Does 63 Lispenard Street offer parking?
No, 63 Lispenard Street does not offer parking.
Does 63 Lispenard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Lispenard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Lispenard Street have a pool?
No, 63 Lispenard Street does not have a pool.
Does 63 Lispenard Street have accessible units?
No, 63 Lispenard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Lispenard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Lispenard Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 63 Lispenard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity