63 Lispenard Street

Net Price Advertised! 1 Month Free on 13 Month Lease!A true king size one bedroom loft located on the border of Tribeca and Soho, 63 Lispenard is your ideal New York City loft with noise reduction windows. This 650 square foot one bedroom open loft combines pre-war with modern finishes. From the hardwood floors, exposed brick, high ceilings to the in unit washer, dryer washer, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and central AC and heat, you have all the charm and efficiency to make this the perfect balance for your next home. Pets are case by case.63 Lispenard is within blocks of QNR, ACE, and JZ trains.