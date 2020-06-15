60 East 88th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking garage

COMFORT IN CARNEGIE HILL!

With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 marble bathrooms and well-appointed spaces throughout, this apartment is ready to be your new home and provide you with comfort, peace, light and entertainment as it is centrally located in the Upper East Side's charming Carnegie Hill district. The very modern and thoughtfully designed living room has custom lighting and a Juliet balcony to make you the envy of your friends and guests, while the large entrance foyer separates the spaces beautifully and leads you to a sleek eat-in ,windowed kitchen with hardwood floors and premier appliances including double wall ovens. This fantastic home features a separate dining room, master bedroom with private terrace, an in-unit washer/dryer, North and South exposures and is within a full-service doorman building that has a private circular resident entrance and garage. With only 18 units in the building, its residents enjoy their privacy and spacious homes.



Currently undergoing kitchen renovation!