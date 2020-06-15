All apartments in New York
60 East 88th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

60 East 88th Street

60 East 88th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
COMFORT IN CARNEGIE HILL!
With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 marble bathrooms and well-appointed spaces throughout, this apartment is ready to be your new home and provide you with comfort, peace, light and entertainment as it is centrally located in the Upper East Side's charming Carnegie Hill district. The very modern and thoughtfully designed living room has custom lighting and a Juliet balcony to make you the envy of your friends and guests, while the large entrance foyer separates the spaces beautifully and leads you to a sleek eat-in ,windowed kitchen with hardwood floors and premier appliances including double wall ovens. This fantastic home features a separate dining room, master bedroom with private terrace, an in-unit washer/dryer, North and South exposures and is within a full-service doorman building that has a private circular resident entrance and garage. With only 18 units in the building, its residents enjoy their privacy and spacious homes.

Currently undergoing kitchen renovation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 East 88th Street have any available units?
60 East 88th Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 East 88th Street have?
Some of 60 East 88th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 East 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 East 88th Street offer parking?
Yes, 60 East 88th Street does offer parking.
Does 60 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 East 88th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 60 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 60 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 East 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
